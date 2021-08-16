Orkney MSP seeks Local Hero nominations
Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, is seeking nominations for Orkney’s Local Hero — someone who made a positive difference to the lives of others during the COVID-19 pandemic — who will be invited to be part of the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in early October.
Previous opening ceremonies have seen MSPs nominate constituents who have been a particular contribution to their local communities to attend proceedings. It was felt appropriate on this occasion to put a focus on those who have gone above and beyond in helping people during the pandemic.
Arrangements for the opening ceremony are still under discussion, but it is hoped that Local Heroes from around the country will be able to attend in person.
Mr McArthur is asking for those wishing to make a nomination to get in touch by 5pm, Wednesday, August 25 either by email: liam.mcarthur.msp@parliament.scot or in writing to: 14 Palace Road, Kirkwall, KW15 1PA.
Launching the search, Mr McArthur said: “The past year or so has been particularly difficult for so many people. At the same time, however, through adversity we have also witnessed great selflessness and the best of community spirit.
“I know many people across Orkney have gone the extra mile, whether it be volunteering, fundraising or small acts of kindness in the support of others.
“I am encouraging people in Orkney to nominate their Local Hero. The choice will be an enormously difficult one but, together with fellow MSPs from across Scotland, I hope the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament can go some way to recognising what so many have done over the last 18 months.
“I look forward to receiving nominations and hopefully welcoming Orkney’s Local Hero to Holyrood in October.”