Orkney midwife nominated for top award
An Orkney midwife has been nominated for a Scottish Health Award.
Olivia Jones, who works at The Balfour, has been shortlisted in the Midwife category of the annual awards, which celebrate contributions to healthcare in Scotland.
Olivia said: “I am honoured to have been nominated for the Midwife Award at the Scottish Health Awards.
“I am privileged to do a job that I love so much and to serve such a special community.
“I hope to do the maternity unit and all of NHS Orkney proud at the awards in November.”
Award winners will be announced on November 2.