Orkney midwife nominated for top award

Olivia Jones (left) has been nominated for a Scottish Health Award. She is pictured here with NHS Orkney’s executive director of nursing, midwifery, and allied health professionals, who congratulated Olivia on her achievement.

An Orkney midwife has been nominated for a Scottish Health Award.

Olivia Jones, who works at The Balfour, has been shortlisted in the Midwife category of the annual awards, which celebrate contributions to healthcare in Scotland.

Olivia said: “I am honoured to have been nominated for the Midwife Award at the Scottish Health Awards.

“I am privileged to do a job that I love so much and to serve such a special community.

“I hope to do the maternity unit and all of NHS Orkney proud at the awards in November.”

Award winners will be announced on November 2.