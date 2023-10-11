featured news

Orkney midwife nominated for top award

October 11, 2023 at 2:03 pm

An Orkney midwife has been nominated for a Scottish Health Award.

Olivia Jones, who works at The Balfour, has been shortlisted in the Midwife category of the annual awards, which celebrate contributions to healthcare in Scotland.

Olivia said: “I am honoured to have been nominated for the Midwife Award at the Scottish Health Awards.

“I am privileged to do a job that I love so much and to serve such a special community.

“I hope to do the maternity unit and all of NHS Orkney proud at the awards in November.”

Award winners will be announced on November 2.

