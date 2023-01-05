news

January 5, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Do you run a HOTEL, RESTAURANT, CAFÉ or BISTRO?

Would free advertising help promote your business?

Yes, FREE advertising!

Orkney Menu is a collaborative series of pull-out features to support our Hospitality trade brought to you by: The Orcadian, with funding from the Scottish Government and Orkney Islands Council to support our communities as they help boost our economy by encouraging people to think, choose and spend locally.

Showcase your hospitality business and all you have to offer diners over the months ahead.

Three special pull-out features are to run in the months of January, February and March 2023, with weekly featured listings running in between.

Don’t delay, get in touch today for an information pack – advert deadline Monday 9th January 2023.

Contact adverts@orcadian.co.uk or tel 01856 879000.

For information and future updates please visit the Orkney Menu page.

