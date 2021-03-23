Orkney marks one year since lockdown began

March 23, 2021 at 8:00 am

The Orkney community have been asked to take a moment to pause and reflect, today, March 23, as we mark one year since the UK was plunged into lockdown.

Over the past 12 months, our lives have changed dramatically, and it is unlikely to be a year we’ll forget.

While Orkney has been relatively fortunate when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases, we have sadly lost three folk to COVID-19, and that should be reason enough for us to reflect on the past year.

Across the nation, communities are joining safely to mark one year since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Orkney Islands Council has asked folk across the county to take a moment to pause and reflect on the past 12 months.

As dusk beckons, this evening, St Magnus Cathedral will be lit up red, blue and yellow — the colours of the Orkney flag — as a symbol of remembrance, echoing similar events around the country organised by Marie Curie Cancer Care. The charity also encouraged people to observe a minute’s silence at 12pm or shine a light at 8pm.

OIC convener, Councillor Harvey Johnston, said: “The Cathedral is seen by so many as a wonderful place to go to reflect and remember, to seek solace in times of adversity.

“I can think of no better place to have shone in the colours of the Orkney flag as we come together collectively to remember what has been such a difficult year for so many each for their own reasons.”

NHS Orkney has confirmed that The Balfour will be lit up yellow, this evening, to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, The Orcadian will be commemorating the challenges and triumphs of the past year with a six-page feature in this Thursday’s newspaper, including contributions from OIC, NHS Orkney and local politicians.

Share this:

Tweet

