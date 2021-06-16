Orkney marks Loneliness Awareness Week
Folk in Orkney are aiming to combat feelings of isolation, over the next few days, as the nation marks Loneliness Awareness Week.
The campaign, which runs from June 14 until June 18, hopes to raise awareness of the struggles of those living by themselves or who are cut off from their usual support network.
According to a survey of UK adults which took place from March until November during COVID-19 restrictions, one in four adults said they had experienced feelings of loneliness. It is believed that prolonged loneliness can negatively impact anyone’s mental health, and the isolation caused by the pandemic made everyone more vulnerable.
Orkney MSP, Liam McArthur, is one of the voices here joining the campaign.
He said: “Lockdown, social distancing and shielding from others altogether has undoubtedly increased the risk of loneliness in our communities over the last 15 months. Even as we begin to emerge from harsher restrictions it is important to recognise that for some who have lost confidence that this will be daunting prospect.”
“It is, therefore, important that we make sure that no one is left behind and recognise loneliness is an experience that can happen anywhere and for anyone.
“Initiatives like Good Day Calls run by Age Scotland Orkney and the Orkney Men’s Shed are some of a host of local organisations who contribute enormously towards tackling loneliness and isolation.
“We urgently need to see more support allocated to areas most in need, such as CAMH services in the islands, so that care and interventions can be scaled up to prevent situations where people who are struggling with mental health are being left isolated and vulnerable.”
Read more about Loneliness Awareness Week — in particular what Home-Start Orkney has been doing to combat isolation — in The Orcadian, available from Wednesday afternoon, in shops and online.