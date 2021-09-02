Orkney marks 200th COVID-19 case
A total of 15 new COVID-19 cases were attributed to Orkney this past week, according to the Scottish Government’s figures.
This brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 205. The 200th case was registered on Wednesday, September 1.
Case breakdown:
Friday, Aug 27 – One case
Saturday, Aug 28 – One case
Sunday, Aug 29 – Three cases
Monday, Aug 30 – No cases
Tuesday, Aug 31 – Four cases
Wednesday, Sep 1 – Four cases
Thursday, Sep 2 – Two cases
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately.
You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.