Orkney man jailed for rape

April 5, 2023 at 5:04 pm

An Orkney man has been handed a five-year jail sentence for rape.

Aaron Michael Johnson, whose address was given as HMP Inverness, was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Inverness on Friday, January 27.

He appeared for sentencing on Monday.

A judge also dealt the 24-year-old, who raped a woman at a Kirkwall address in February 2021, a two-year supervision order to be completed following his release from prison.

Commenting on behalf of Police Scotland, Detective Inspector Peter Dingwall said: “Aaron Johnson subjected this woman to a violent sexual attack and he is now facing the consequences of his despicable actions.

“The victim has shown great strength in coming forward, reporting this to police and give evidence in court. I hope this sentencing will give some comfort and allow her to move forward with her life.

“We continue to be committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice and I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to contact us.

“We will investigate it thoroughly and you’ll receive support from police and partner agencies.”

