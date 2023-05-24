  • Kirkwall
Orkney man jailed for rape and attempted murder

Malcolm Leask has been jailed for 12 years. (The Central Scotland News Agency)

A former butcher found guilty of a string of charges, including battering and raping two women, has been jailed for 12 years.

Malcolm Leask also attempting to murder one of the women by holding her head under water.

The 35-year-old was found guilty of a series of offences against women and following a trial at the High Court in Stirling in April 2023.

He was also found guilty of violent offences against children and animals.

His offences were committed in Clackmannanshire and Orkney.

Appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing this Wednesday, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.