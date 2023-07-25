  • Kirkwall
featured news

Orkney man found guilty of rape

A 22-year-old man raped a woman and sexually assaulted two others in a public toilets and parks across Orkney in attacks spanning three years.

Jacob Xavier Davies, a former resident of Sanday and Finstown, was found guilty by a jury, this week, of three counts of rape, two counts of abduction, and two counts of sexual assault at the High Court, heard in Inverness.

Davies’s crimes, which took place between 2018 to 2021, involved attacks on three women.

He was found guilty on seven charges against him by a majority verdict.

Sentence has been deferred until August 17.