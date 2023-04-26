featured news

Orkney man found guilty of rape and attempted murder

April 26, 2023 at 4:25 pm

A former butcher has been found guilty of a string of charges, including battering and raping two women, and attempting to murder one of them by holding her head under water.

The High Court in Stirling heard that Malcolm Leask, from Stromness, pinned down a woman before raping her, and wore the other down with constant demands to have sex even though she did not want to.

His catalogue of offences were committed in Orkney and Clackmannanshire.

Leask’s crimes also included assaulting three children and kicking, punching and choking two pet dogs and a puppy.

Judge Lord Scott deferred sentence until May 24, remanded Leask in custody, and said his name would be entered on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Read further coverage of the trial in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

