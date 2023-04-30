  • Kirkwall
Orkney maintain cool to clinch Sevens title

Orkney, winners of the 2023 Sevens. Back row, from the left: Philip Ross, James Donohoe, Ewan Stevenson, Jon Tait, Craig Brough and Stephen Kemp, of sponsors Orkney Builders (Contractors) Ltd. Front row, from the left: Scott Rendall, William Thomson, Alex Kansour, James Linklater and Tom McArthur.

Orkney won the 54th Orkney Rugby Sevens, overcoming visiting army side 3 Scots 31-12.

An entertaining and at times tempestuous final provided plenty of intrigue and interest from the sidelines as Orkney and 3 Scots went head-to-head.

Orkney always held the upper hand in the final, maintaining their composure to hurt 3 Scots in the wide areas, playing smart sevens rugby to retain their title.

The Ale Stars retained the Plate on a dry and bright day at the Picky outfield pitches.

Thirteen teams entered the men’s competition.

Caithness ‘A’ won the women’s sevens; Neeps & Tatties won the Bowl, and Scrumbags won the Pail.