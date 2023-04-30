featured news

Orkney maintain cool to clinch Sevens title

April 30, 2023 at 10:09 am

Orkney won the 54th Orkney Rugby Sevens, overcoming visiting army side 3 Scots 31-12.

An entertaining and at times tempestuous final provided plenty of intrigue and interest from the sidelines as Orkney and 3 Scots went head-to-head.

Orkney always held the upper hand in the final, maintaining their composure to hurt 3 Scots in the wide areas, playing smart sevens rugby to retain their title.

The Ale Stars retained the Plate on a dry and bright day at the Picky outfield pitches.

Thirteen teams entered the men’s competition.

Caithness ‘A’ won the women’s sevens; Neeps & Tatties won the Bowl, and Scrumbags won the Pail.

