Orkney Lucky Locals prize draw continues

January 31, 2020 at 2:02 pm

THE Orkney Lucky Locals prize draw, which encourages shoppers to buy local, is to continue, having been taken over by Kirkwall business Ticketyboo.

Orkney Lucky Locals is a highly popular quarterly prize draw, which was introduced in 2012. It aims to reward and encourage shoppers who support local independent businesses.

It was Colin Sinclair of Sinclair Office Supplies who started the competition, aiming to encourage people to shop locally and reward them for their loyalty.

In 2016 the running of the scheme was taken over by Orkney Media Group. The last of Orkney Media Group’s Lucky Locals prize draws was made on December 20.

It has now been announced that the running of the scheme has been taken over by Jonathan and Jackie Shearer of Ticketyboo.

They said that they decided to take on the draw as so many customers were asking about it when coming into their fuel station, and other local retailers were also keen to support it and see the draw continue.

They have taken the decision to streamline the draw, which offers a £2400 jackpot for the lucky winner for the next draw, the prizemoney donated by the participating local businesses who are supporting the scheme. That draw will be made at the end of March.

Details and updates on the draw can be seen on the Orkney Lucky Locals Facebook page, www.facebook.com/orkneyluckylocals/ where it is stated that books containing prize draw numbers for shoppers to fill in, are in the process of being distributed to participating retailers.

Ticketyboo would also be keen to hear from any other local businesses in Orkney who are keen to get involved, which they can also do via the Facebook page or by contacting them via email at: info@shearersorkney.co.uk

Share this:

Tweet

