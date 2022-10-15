advertorial

Orkney Loves Local – Win A £2,000 Shopping Spree

October 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Simply spend more than £10 on fives eparate occasions before November 25, with any participating local retailer, and present your loyalty card, to receive one sticked. Once you’ve got five, you can enter the draw!

There is no liit to the number of times you can enter this competition.*

Completed cards to be handed into The Orcadia/Print Orkney or at The Orcadian Bookshop no later than 10am on Friday, November 25.

*Additional loyalty cards available from The Orcadian Bookshop, The Orcadian/Print Orkney or participating retailers.

