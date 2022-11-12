advertorial

Orkney Loves Local – Win A £2,000 Shopping Spree

November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Simply spend more than £10 on five separate occasions before November 25, with any participating local retailer, and present your loyalty card, to receive one sticker. Once you’ve got five, you can enter the draw!

There is no limit to the number of times you can enter this competition.*

Completed cards to be handed into The Orcadian/Print Orkney or at The Orcadian Bookshop no later than 10am on Friday, November 25.

*Additional loyalty cards available from The Orcadian Bookshop, The Orcadian/Print Orkney or participating retailers.

Share this:

Tweet

