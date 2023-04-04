featured news

Orkney-London airline route off to flying start

April 4, 2023 at 6:06 pm

A new Orkney to London airline route has been launched by Loganair.

For the first time ever, passengers will be able to fly from Kirkwall to the UK’s capital with a new twice-weekly service which took off today (Tuesday, April 4).

The new three-and-a-half hour same-flight service stops over in Dundee enroute, however, passengers are not required to leave the plane before landing in London City.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said: “Loganair has been flying from Orkney for more than 50 years, but this is the first time we’ve been able to launch a service that will unlock the islands to tourists from London and beyond.

“The new service will be a welcome boost to the economy in Kirkwall, while also connecting customers to Dundee on our one-stop, same plane service.”

