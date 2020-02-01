Orkney Library joins borrowing app

February 1, 2020 at 9:14 am

Orkney Library and Archive’s round-the-clock borrowing service is expanding — with more titles available from early next week.

From Monday, February 3, library members will be able to download and borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks using an app called BorrowBox on their smartphone, tablet or home computer.

Principal librarian Karen Walker explained: “Known as ‘your library in one app’, it will give our members access to the majority of eBooks and eAudiobooks in our eCollection – and an ever-expanding range of new titles as well.

“It’s easy to use and gives 24/7 access to titles from the very best authors, including big names such as Margaret Atwood, Stuart MacBride, Lee Child, JoJo Moyes, Ann Cleeves, J. K. Rowling and Michelle Obama — among many others.”

BorrowBox comes complete with an inbuilt eBook reader and eAudiobook player and can be used online and with Apple iOS and Google Android devices. Readers can download eBooks and eAudiobooks using the BorrowBox app or via the Library and Archive website www.orkneylibrary.org.uk

The app is available free of charge from the App Store and GooglePlay, as well as the Amazon Store for Kindle Fire devices.

For further information, you can email library@orkney.gov.uk, phone 01856 873166 or look for updates on the library’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

