Orkney Library and Archive reopens

August 17, 2020 at 9:50 am

Orkney Library and Archive, in Kirkwall, will reopen to the public today, Monday, with some restrictions in place.

Users will be asked to book a time slot in advance as admission into the building will only be possible by booking. These can be made via phone on 01856 873166 or by email library@orkney.gov.uk or archives@orkney.gov.uk.

Unfortunately, the main entrance is currently closed for repairs therefore users have to use the temporary back entrance. Please note this is not an automatic door. A one-way system around the building is in place from the customer carpark to the temporary entrance. There is also a one-way system in place within the building which will lead users throughout and towards the new exit which is at the side of the building.

Users are requested to use the hand sanitiser provided outside the building before using the door handle. A member of staff will be inside to welcome visitors and a one-way system will operate around the shelves in the library and around the inside of the building.

All users need to

wear a face-covering when inside the building

use hand sanitiser – frequent use is encouraged

maintain physical distancing from other users during your visit.

Booking is essential, time slots will be limited and there will be a limited number of library users allowed in the building at one time.

For further information on the library’s services at this time, you can visit http://www.orkneylibrary.org.uk/coronavirus.htm

