Orkney left in “limbo” by First Minister, McArthur says

March 18, 2021 at 11:00 am

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has accused the First Minister of treating Orkney as an “afterthought”, following her announcement that Orkney will have the “option” to move into Level Two from April 26.

The comments come after Ms Sturgeon’s address to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, March 16, where she gave an update on Scotland’s planned exit from lockdown.

In her address she said that island communities currently in Level Three will be able to have conversations with the Scottish Government, to decide on whether they can and should enter a lower level of restrictions, come April 26.

Responding to the announcement, Mr McArthur said: “The First Minister was clear on what most of Scotland can expect in terms of the easing of restrictions over the coming weeks. The same is not true for our island communities, which have been left in limbo.

“A fortnight ago, in response to my question, Nicola Sturgeon insisted that Orkney would move to Level Two when the rest of the country moved to Level Three. Now, this seems to be up in the air and subject to further discussions.

“I have no difficulty with the government wanting to take account of the views of islanders in these decisions. However, there is no reason why this could not have happened prior to today’s statement.

“Across Scotland, preparations will now be underway for what happens at the end of April. Meantime, people and businesses in Orkney are still in the dark.

“We need urgent clarification from Ministers about who is to be consulted and when a decision can be expected. If travel is indeed the main factor holding up a decision, the government should step up efforts to put in place testing at entry points.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s previous statement made no mention of islands at all. Today, the islands appeared to be an afterthought. All of which makes it more difficult for islanders to share in the cautious optimism expressed by the First Minister.”

