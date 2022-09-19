news

Orkney joins in national day of mourning for HM Queen Elizabeth II

September 19, 2022 at 4:26 pm

People across Orkney joined the nation in a day of mourning this Monday, as the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II was broadcast across the globe.

On Sunday night, folk gathered at St Magnus Cathedral for a special service, commemorating the life of our longest-serving monarch.

Proceedings were led by Reverend Fraser Macnaughton, with readings and tributes from Reverend Marjory MacLean, Orkney Islands Council convener Graham Bevan; and Vice-Lord-Lieutenant Dr Sarah Stevenson.

Dr Stevenson was filling in for Lord-Lieutenant Elaine Grieve, who travelled down to London to represent the county officially at the Queen’s funeral. Other notable Orcadians in attendance included Lord Jim Wallace and Alistair Carmichael MP.

Today was declared a Bank Holiday, meaning that a large number of businesses across Orkney have been closed as a mark of respect to the late sovereign. While many tuned in from home, others attended public screenings such as the one at the Royal British Legion in Kirkwall.

During last night’s service, Dr Stevenson encouraged the people of Orkney to reflect on the long years of public service given by Queen Elizabeth, and how we might consider carrying on the work she supported through the awarding of honours in our own communities, both collectively and as individuals.

“Compassion, dedication, commitment, resilience and hard work — all the qualities the Queen represented and valued,” she explained.

“We can all reflect on her support and encouragement, and see that we continue to reflect those in our own lives and in our communities.”

