Orkney Islands Councillor faces animal welfare charges

October 27, 2022 at 4:47 pm

An Orkney Islands Councillor has made no plea to two animal welfare charges that have been laid against him.

James Robert Moar, councillor for East Mainland, Burray and South Ronaldsay, appeared at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Wednesday, accused of two breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006.

It is alleged the 66-year-old caused two cows unnecessary suffering by failing to provide them with suitable veterinary treatment or pain relief for foot infections. Moar is further accused of failing to provide the cows with sufficient nutrition which resulted in them becoming emaciated, causing them to require euthanasia. This charge spans from April 7 to May 5.

He is also charged that between May 6 and 17 he failed to provide a quantity of cattle with a comfortable, clean and dry resting area; feed free from faecal contamination; and sufficient access to water; and that he failed to seek veterinary treatment for their lameness.

The Deerness farmer made no plea when the charges were tabled in court.

His case is due to call again on November 9.

Full coverage of this week’s Kirkwall Sheriff Court in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

