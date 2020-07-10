Orkney instructor shortlisted for community fitness award

July 10, 2020 at 10:50 am

An Orkney fitness instructor has been shortlisted in the 2020 Community Fitness Awards — and she needs your vote to help her claim the spot for Top Regional Instructor (Scotland).

Donna Cuthbertson, of Orkney Dance and Fitness, is delighted to have been nominated for the awards, which acknowledge the hard work and inspiring stories of community fitness based activity. She is among nine finalists shortlisted for the regional instructor category for Scotland.

“I found out I was nominated the other week which was absolutely amazing,” she told The Orcadian.

“I’ve worked my socks off since lockdown began to try and keep my classes going and the Orkney public have been amazing. We even raised over £1,200 for Orkney Blide Trust in May and I’m so blessed to be part of such an amazing community.

“Orkney Dance and Fitness is not even three years old so to come this far and have such an impact on the local community has been a dream come true!”

You can vote for Donna, who is shortlisted in she Scotland regional category, here.

The closing date for the online poll is at 8pm on August 8.

