Orkney hosts first ever Islands Forum meeting

September 28, 2022 at 10:50 am

Today, Orkney will host the first meeting of the UK Government’s Islands Forum, bringing together ministers and representatives from island communities for the first time.

The forum, held at the Research and Innovation Campus in Stromness, will be chaired by cabinet office minister for intergovernmental relations Nadhim Zahawi.

He will be making the case that the purpose of the group is to establish a platform for listening and airing issues, and encourage greater collaboration.

Representatives will be attending from the Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Wight; Rathlin off the coast of Antrim in Northern Ireland, and Anglesey off Wales; as well as from Shetland, Western Isles, Highland and North Ayrshire Councils. Councillors from Argyll and Bute will join virtually due to a by-election in the area.

Ofgem, the UK’s energy regulator, is also set to be in attendance.

One of the areas of focus for the discussion will be net zero — recognising islands are test beds for net zero innovations, but face significant barriers to transitioning.

Mr Zahawi will also visit Orkney’s outstanding renewables work in marine energy, low carbon technologies, offshore wind and green hydrogen while in the islands.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Zahawi said: “Quite simply the goal is this. We want to do more to work with all levels of government, including local leaders, to deliver the best for citizens.

“Our islands will be at heart of levelling up, so that opportunity and prosperity — like our inherent talents — extend to every part of the UK.”

“And it will help to unlock the huge potential, spread the terrific talent and channel more of the inward investment that is going in from Shetland to the Scillies.”

