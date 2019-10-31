Orkney health hero finalist in Scottish Health Awards

October 31, 2019 at 9:24 pm

An Orcadian auxiliary nurse has been announced as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Health Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of healthcare professionals from around the country.

Harve Symonds has been shortlisted for the Young Achiever Award, one of 17 categories in this year’s awards.

The Young Achiever Award recognises an individual aged 30 years or younger who has demonstrated outstanding achievement as part of their working life.

Harve’s nominator was admitted to Balfour Hospital after hurting himself while on holiday on Orkney and praised Harve for the welcome she gave him and the way she supported him when his family couldn’t visit him.

Harve is one of three nominees in line for the award which will be announced at the awards ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 14.

Run by the Daily Record and in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, The Scottish Health Awards pay tribute to the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families.

Jeane Freeman, MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, said: “Every year the Scottish Health Awards provide an important opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the work of the really dedicated individuals and teams who deliver high quality health and care services to the people of Scotland.

“We continue to make a difference to people’s lives thanks to our dedicated staff, working across the NHS, partners in health and social care, voluntary organisations and more. Each achievement and success wouldn’t have happened without their hard work and commitment and I’d want to thank them for that.”

Share this:

Tweet

