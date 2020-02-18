  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Orkney fundraisers reach Sierra Leone

Gareth Crichton and Tony Merriman have successfully driven a Fiat Panda to Sierra Leone.

Two Orkney men have have completed an epic 7,500-mile journey to help deprived communities in north-west Africa.

Local businessmen Gareth Crichton and Tony Merriman left the county on Sunday, January 26, in the hope of making it all the way to Sierra Leone in a Fiat Panda.

Along the way, they have been bringing basic supplies to villages in Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea and Sierra Leone, as part of the annual Budapest to Bamako Rally.

Joined by their team mates, Canadian Max Johnston and Australians Alan Wallish and Steve Moon, they brought a former French ambulance with them. Both vehicles will now be left behind to aid communities in north-west Africa.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos