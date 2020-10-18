Orkney foster carers sought

October 18, 2020 at 1:07 pm

Orkney Health and Care (OHAC) is looking for more folk who are interested in becoming foster carers.

The fostering team is inviting individuals and couples who may be interested in fostering children or young people to have a chat with them.

Jane Beckwith, operational manager in children’s service at OHAC said: “We are looking for caring, compassionate people who genuinely enjoy being with children. You can be single, a couple with or without children. We have a fully inclusive and supportive recruitment process, aspiring to reflect the diversity of our community.

“The team here will offer a full training and support package to all new carers, as well as providing continued support from your allocated Supervising Social Worker to help with the children and young people in your care. The child’s Social Worker can provide support too regarding the needs of the child, and there will be opportunities to meet experienced Foster Carers”.

Foster carers look after someone else’s child when their birth family is unable to do so.

Some foster carers may look after a child for a short time – for just one night or a weekend. Others will look after the same children for years and may become their permanent family.

Having a sufficient number of local foster carers means that children who are living away from home can continue to attend their own school and take part in community activities.

If you are interested and want to know more about becoming a foster carer you can contact the team by calling 01856 873535 or emailing fostering.adoption@orkney.gov. uk.

