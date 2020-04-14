virus

Orkney Foodbank to receive £5k donation

April 14, 2020 at 12:27 pm

The team at Orkney Foodbank are delighted to have been awarded a £5,000 donation from the Scottish Children’s Lottery, in order to help the county’s most vulnerable families impacted by COVID-19.

The foodbank provides emergency food and support to Orkney folk in crisis. The £5k donation will be used for fuel vouchers for those in need.

Rhoda Walker of the Orkney Foodbank said: “We are delighted with our award, which will make a big difference to those referred to us with children in their household.

“Some of the most vulnerable families are struggling with basic needs at this difficult time. We want to make sure that families can heat and cook the food we give them, as well as ensuring children are warm and cosy.”

Kenneth Barclay, chairman of The Scottish Children’s Lottery, added: “There is an immediate requirement to help vulnerable families across Scotland with the most basic of needs at this difficult time.

“We’ve chosen to grant emergency funding to three charities who are working tirelessly to support families across the country: FareShare, One Parent Families Scotland and Orkney Foodbank, all of whom are truly making a difference to those who need it most.

“Every time someone plays the Scottish Children’s Lottery they help children and young people, and we’d like thank our players – this money will truly make a difference to the lives of so many.”

