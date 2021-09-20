Orkney folk urged to register organ donation decision

September 20, 2021 at 11:44 am

Folk in Orkney are being encouraged to register their decision on whether or not to be an organ donor.

This Organ and Tissue Donation Week marks six months since Scotland moved to an opt out system of organ and tissue donation.

New figures show over half of people in Scotland have now registered their donation decision — 51.5 per cent to be a donor and 2.8 per cent choosing to opt out.

The opt out system was introduced on March 26, with the aim of saving and improving lives. If people aged 16 and over haven’t opted out of donation, they will be considered a possible donor if they die in circumstances in which they could donate.

Under the opt out system everyone has a choice — to be a donor, or opt out of donation — but it’s important to make that decision known.

In Scotland, there are an average of around 500 people currently waiting on an organ transplant, however only around one per cent of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible.

Scotland’s public health minister, Maree Todd, said: “Over half of adults have now recorded their donation decision — the highest percentage in the UK.

“Donation remains a personal decision and everyone has a choice. We are committed to continuing to raise awareness of the choices people have under the opt out system and the importance of making their donation decision known.

“I would encourage people to make a decision about donation, record their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell their family and friends, so they know what you would want to happen.

“We have made tremendous progress in increasing donation and transplantation in Scotland over the last decade, with the move to opt out part of a package of measures to reduce the number of people in Scotland waiting for a transplant at any one time.”

Folk can register here: https://www.organdonationscotland.org/.

