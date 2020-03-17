Orkney Folk Festival postponed until 2021
One of Orkney’s biggest festivals is to be postponed until next year, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Organisers of Orkney Folk Festival confirmed today, Tuesday, that the annual four-day music event will not be going ahead this May.
A spokesman from the Orkney Folk Festival committee said: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is with very heavy hearts that we are postponing the 38th Orkney Folk Festival until 2021.
“Given yesterday’s announcements from both the UK and Scottish governments regarding social distancing and public gatherings, we have no choice but to sit this year out. Public health and all necessary precautions must come first.
“We are therefore looking forward to returning in 2021, and are currently in discussion with all of this year’s artists in hope that we can still welcome them — and all of you — to the festival, albeit a year later than planned. Many have already confirmed, and we will make further announcements in due course. May 27-30, 2021 — save the dates now!
“We will be in touch with all registered patrons in the next few days, and kindly request your patience whilst we work through everything and everyone (there are a lot of you). These are uncharted waters for everyone.
“In the meantime, please keep supporting musicians and artists in these uncertain times — many of whom have seen the vast majority of their income for the next few months vanish in a matter of days. Buy merchandise, commission tunes, learn an instrument from them via Skype… our website links through to their sites and social channels, and many are offering some pretty cool things to sustain a wage over the next wee while.”