Orkney Folk Festival goes live online tonight

Graham Rorie is one of a host of of Orcadian and international artists performing at this weekend’s Orkney Folk Festival.

For the first time in its almost 40-year history, the Orkney Folk Festival will be held virtually, this weekend.

Kicking off this evening, Thursday, with an international bill of leading artists from Scotland, England, Norway, Denmark and Canada, alongside a number of newly commissioned performances from homegrown Orcadian artists, it’s far from a pared down, stop-gap event.

Indeed, organisers promise that this unique offering will be very much the familiar festival that audiences have come to know and love over the decades.

Streaming over the festival’s regular long weekend of May 27-30, Virtually Orkney Folk Festival includes new concert performances and workshops alongside iconic programme fixtures.

Full preview of this weekend’s festival in The Orcadian, available now in shops and online.

Further information on https://orkneyfolkfestival.com/

