Orkney Folk Festival claims national award

December 2, 2023 at 11:17 pm

Orkney Folk Festival has been named Event of the Year at the Scottish Trad Awards.

The annual event celebrates the best and brightest stars in our nation’s folk and traditional music scene. Winners were announced at a ceremony in Dundee’s Caird Hall this Saturday evening.

A wealth of Orcadian talent was included among this year’s star-studded shortlists, alongside our county’s headline folk event.

In the year which saw Orkney Folk Festival celebrate 40 years in action, its organisers are delighted to have claimed such a prestigious award.

In the Event of the Year category, Orkney Folk Festival as up against massive central belt showcases, including Hoolie at the Hydro and Glasgow’s The Reeling.

Sharing their delight at the award win online, festival organisers said: “We’re over the moon to have won Event of the Year at the Trads.

“It’s a thrill for our volunteer team to receive this recognition and to round off a special year celebrating our 40th anniversary with you all.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us. It’s fair to say we’ll be having a peedie party here in Dundee tonight!”

