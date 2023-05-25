featured news

Orkney Folk Festival 40th bash opens a record-breaker

May 25, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Orkney Folk Festival opens this Thursday evening — and it has already smashed all previous ticket records.

Over 8,000 concert tickets have been sold for this 40th anniversary edition of the festival.

Across the next four days, musicians from near and far will bring merriment and magic to all corners of the county.

Acts from USA, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Wales, England and throughout Scotland will appear alongside scores of homegrown Orcadian artists.

Highlights are set to include a performance from Scottish supergroup Capercaillie, who will be joined at the Pickaquoy Arena by Orkney talent of all ages.

Making their way from Austin, Texas, the legendary hot jazz and Western swing group Hot Club of Cowtown will appear at the festival on a UK exclusive, ahead of a European tour. Likewise joining from the USA, Vermont cellist Eric Wright will appear alongside Cape Breton fiddler, Mairi Rankin, in their award-winning duo partnership. Also flying in from from eastern Canada is multi award-wining singer/songwriter, Mo Kenney.

A number of leading Scottish artists will make welcome returns in the festival’s anniversary year — including Elephant Sessions, Breabach and Kinnaris Quintet — while a number of Orcadian artists are heading home, including Fara, Kris Drever and Gnoss.

Orkney Folk Festival producer, Craig Corse said:“As the curtain comes up on the 40th Orkney Folk Festival, it’s fantastic to be welcoming a record number of festival-goers this weekend.

“After forty years, we are very fortunate to have a loyal festival audience, many of whom make the journey to the isles every year to be part of the festival family. With a few new events this year, we’re excited to be throwing the festival doors open wider than ever before.

“There’s already a great buzz around Stromness with artists, crew and audiences arriving for the weekend ahead, whilst our expanded programme of schools visits is already well underway, ensuring the festival and Orkney’s own folk traditions continue to thrive for the next 40 years and beyond.”

Stay tuned online for live coverage from the weekend. Pick up your copy of next week’s The Orcadian for full reviews from across the festival.

Share this:

Tweet

