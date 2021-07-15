Orkney folk asked to conserve water

July 15, 2021 at 4:16 pm

Scottish Water has called on folk in Orkney to use water efficiently this summer, and year-round, as high demand and dry water puts pressure on reserves.

Folk are being asked to make small changes to the way they consume water by:

taking shorter showers

turning the tap off when brushing teeth

using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded

and using a watering can instead of a garden hose.

Demand for water is high across the county and, while Scottish Water’s infrastructure is maintaining supplies, Orkney teams are having to use road tankers to supplement storage levels within the network in some areas at peak times. According to Scottish Water, there is particular pressure in Kirkwall, the East Mainland and South Ronaldsay.

Scottish Water is also monitoring reservoir levels across Scotland and engaging with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to ensure appropriate steps can be taken, if necessary, to ensure supplies can be maintained while protecting the local environment.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “We’re asking our customers in Orkney to help us by being more water efficient throughout the year, but especially at this time — to maintain supplies, help protect a precious resource, and keep more water in our natural environment, all while helping to reduce our carbon footprint.

“Water is always worth saving, whatever the weather, and making small changes to save water, as well as the energy it takes to produce it, is good for your pocket and for the planet.”

He added: “With a busy summer underway, we are asking visitors and islanders to be mindful of the challenge that inefficient use of water can pose for our infrastructure and the local environment. By customers taking small steps to reduce their water use, a big contribution can be made to sustaining supplies for everyone.

“Our local teams are working hard to help Orkney welcome back visitors safely. By taking extra care of our water and the wider environment that it is drawn from, we can all play a part in enabling local communities to flourish this summer and for many years to come.”

Scottish Water posts facts, tips and activities on social media to raise awareness about why we need to save water and more information on saving water is available at www.scottishwater.co.uk/savewater.

