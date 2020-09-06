Orkney-focused online shopping advert hits screens

September 6, 2020 at 9:00 am

A new television advert aimed at boosting the online sales of Orkney food, drink and creative businesses is running on STV over the next few weeks.

Devised by the Orkney Marketing partnership, with backing from STV’s Growth Fund and the European LEADER programme, the ad is designed to drive traffic to special online sales pages on the Orkney.com website, created during the coronavirus lockdown.

The advert features footage shot by Orkney-based digital content agency, Start Point Media, as part of the Promoting Orkney project, funded by LEADER, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

Editing and advert composition was undertaken by STV as part of its Growth Fund initiative, aimed at encouraging Scottish businesses and organisations to advertise on the channel.

Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney food, drink and crafts, said: “This fantastic new shop online advert for STV builds on the work we did earlier this year to create dedicated sales pages on Orkney.com for our food, drink and creative producers and makers.

“That initiative, which gave people the opportunity to buy a little piece of Orkney during lockdown, has proved hugely popular with a significant increase in visits to the site and the businesses showcased. We felt we could reach even more potential customers by producing a short, visually engaging advert for the STV audience and we’re really delighted with the results.”

