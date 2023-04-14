featured news

Orkney fisheries chief speaks in tune with HPMA protest song

April 14, 2023 at 9:00 am

The chief executive of Orkney Fisheries Association has spoken in tune with a new protest song released in a bid to scupper Scottish Government plans which could pose a threat to the industry.

Scottish folk stars Skipinnish released the new track, The Clearances Again, this Friday, in protest to plans to establish Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA).

The proposals would prevent any form of fishing or aquaculture within or close to an HPMA, including cessation of existing activity.

Ministers have pledged to designate at least ten per cent of Scottish seas as HPMAs within three years, on top of the 37 per cent of Scottish seas which are already protected under law.

Hannah Fennell, of Orkney Fisheries Association has praised the efforts of Skipinnish, who have used their talent to “point out the flaws in the current HPMA proposals”.

This comes as the deadline for a consultation on proposals draws closer.

Responding to the new release by Skipinnish, the Scottish Government has said that it wants island communities to “thrive and be able to benefit from their natural assets, while tackling climate change and loss of nature and biodiversity”.

The consultation on Scottish HPMAs is open until April 17, here.

