Orkney FC relinquish title to Golspie Sutherland

Orkney FC relinquished the North Caledonian League title, losing 1-0 at home to new champions Golspie Sutherland.

The win sees Golspie secure the title on 36 points, while for Orkney, the defeat ends their hopes of back-to-back titles.

Despite Orkney shading the first half, the score remained 0-0 at the break.

Golspie improved in the second period and Lukasz Geruzel scored what turned out to be the winner midway through the half.

Orkney’s poor day at the office was compounded by the late dismissal of captain Owen Rendall for two bookings.

