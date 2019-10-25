Orkney FC prepare for crunch clash in Dounby

October 25, 2019 at 2:33 pm

Orkney FC hope to welcome the defending North Caledonian League champions Golspie Sutherland to Orkney for a crunch clash on Saturday.

The wind which has caused travel disruption and ferry cancellations is due to subside meaning that the 12.45pm kick-off in Dounby should go ahead as planned.

Due to the wet weather, no cars are being allowed access around the pitch.

Orkney go into the match as favourites having already knocked Golspie out of the Jock Mackay Cup this season.

Golspie have made an indifferent start to the title defence, picking up four points from their opening three matches.

Orkney Rugby Club’s men’s First XV are not in action this week, meaning full focus is on the Orkney Dragons who take on Stornoway on Saturday.

The match is due to kick-off at 1pm at Picky and it is also being used to raise funds for CLAN.

The S. & J. D. Robertson Primary Indoor Football League returns on Saturday night.

Twenty-four teams, including one from Shapinsay for the first time in a number of years, have entered.

The first two weeks sees three round-robin leagues formed before the teams move into two leagues to compete for the Mount and Dunkirk Cups. The action is due to begin at 4pm.

In equestrian, the Riding Club has a Halloween Working Hunter Show on Sunday at the Riding Centr and also on Sunday, there’s cross country at Greenwall in Holm. Entries should go to Jim Maxwell on 872791.

