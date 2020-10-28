Orkney family appeal as search for missing man continues

October 28, 2020

An Orkney family are appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of Adam Hallaran.

Police in Inverness launched a search for the missing 24-year-old, last night, Tuesday.

Adam, who lived in Orkney for much of his youth — but has more recently resided in Inverness — was last sighted in the on Culduthel Road, Inverness, at around 10pm on Saturday, October 24.

He has not been seen or heard of since, and there is growing concern for his welfare.

Adam, a former pupil of Stromness Academy, previously worked at the Ferry Inn and the Stromness Co-op. His family describe him as an outgoing, friendly young man, well-liked by his many friends.

Adam is described as being 5’8″ tall, of medium build, and has a fair complexion with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike Hooded top with a white logo on the front, a plain black jacket and black Adidas trainers.

Inspector Les Davidson of the Burnett Road Police Station said: “Along with his family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Adam’s welfare and are keen to locate him as soon as possible.

“He was recently staying with friends in the Inverness area. We would urge anyone who may have seen Adam to contact us. “Similarly, if Adam is reading this, let us know you are safe and well. “We would also appeal to anyone who was driving on Culduthel Road at 10.00pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 and may have dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0512 of Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

