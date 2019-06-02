Orkney fall short in Stuart Cup battle

June 2, 2019 at 4:12 pm

Orkney fell short in their mission to reclaim the Stuart Cup in the 2019 junior inter-county contest.

Shetland won four events from five, running out winners by 51 points, 173 to 124.

After clinching victory in the hockey, athletics and football on Saturday, Shetland already had one hand on the cup, however, Orkney’s netballers put in a magnificent performance on Sunday morning to secure Orkney’s only victory of the weekend, winning 31-48.

In swimming, the final event of the weekend, Shetland’s dominance in the pool continued, running out 61-33 victors.

Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat, Orkney overall captains Molly Cant and Freya Stevenson spoke of their pride at how the young side had performed throughout the weekend.

Full reaction, coverage and photographs in The Orcadian.

