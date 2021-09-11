Orkney ensemble needs your vote

September 11, 2021 at 9:15 am

Orkney Winter Choir and Orkney Camerata have been shortlisted for a classical music award.

The ensemble of music-makers have received recognition for their efforts in keeping the community engaged, and for raising £3,000 for charity through their winter CD.

Now, they are counting on your vote in order to secure the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Inspiration Award.

The closing date for votes is 11am on Thursday, September 30. To cast your vote, you can visit www.royalphilharmonicsociety

More on the work Orkney Winter Choir and Orkney Camerata have been doing in The Orcadian, available now in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet

