Orkney drag show takes step forward

May 20, 2023 at 12:16 pm

A community effort to bring a show of professional drag artists to Orkney has made its latest step forward.

After raising over £1,500 Orkney’s Premier Drag Show is well off the ground, promising stars from south as well as homegrown debuts.

This Saturday afternoon brings a ticket launch for the two events at Grooves, Kirkwall.

Organised by aspiring makeup artist Milly Dixon, there is set to be both an adults-only show on Saturday, June 17, and a child-friendly show on Friday, June 16.

Find out more by searching “Orkney Premier Drag Show” on Facebook.

