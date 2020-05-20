  • Kirkwall
Orkney double-bill on the box tonight

Tonight’s television viewing is sorted as Orkney features in two BBC programmes tonight.

At 8pm, two Orkney properties will feature in Scotland’s Home of the Year on the BBC Scotland channel.

The two properties — one home being a 13-year conversion from a ruined steading and the other a maritime-themed fisherman’s cottage in Stromness — and a home from Shetland are vying make it through the Northern Isles round of the programme.

Then, on BBC4 at 9pm, you can tune in to the incredible story of Jesse Dufton as he attempts to be the first blind person to lead a climb on the famous sea stack, the Old Man of Hoy.

