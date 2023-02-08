featured news

Orkney cruise season could be record-breaker

February 8, 2023 at 12:56 pm

Orkney is set for a record-breaking cruise season, as the list of vessels due to call at our ports in 2023 is revealed.

A total of 234 ships are booked to berth in the county over the course of the year, according to Orkney harbour Authority. This may reduce, however, as operators alter route plans throughout the season.

The first call by a visiting liner is due on March 25, when the ms Ambience docks at Hatston.

These projected figures signal a boost in the cruise industry for Orkney as it bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orkney’s 2023 cruise season is set to span well into autumn, with the October 17 visit by Norwegian Star due to be the last call of the year scheduled at the time of publication.

