virus

Orkney COVID death toll unchanged in latest stats

May 13, 2020 at 1:14 pm

There have been no new deaths from COVID-19 in Orkney, according to the latest figures on coronavirus in Scotland.

The number of deaths involving COVID-19 in Orkney remains at two — meaning that the last death registered in the county where the disease played a factor was more than a month ago.

The statistics, published every Wednesday by National Records of Scotland (NRS), also show a second consecutive weekly reduction in deaths from coronavirus in Scotland

The number of deaths between May 4 and May 10 relating to the disease decreased by 110 from the previous week to 415.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland in the same period was 1,434.

As of May 10, 3,213 deaths had been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The statistics also show 91 per cent of people who died of COVID-19 in April had at least one pre-existing condition.

The most common pre-existing condition was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease — 31 per cent of all deaths involving COVID, followed by ischaemic heart disease at 13 per cent.

Of the 3,213 deaths involving COVID-19 which were registered to date, 45 per cent related to deaths in care homes, 48 per cent of deaths were in hospitals and 7 per cent of deaths were at home or non-institutional settings.

The figures are likely to be higher than the daily figures issued by the Scottish Government as the daily updates only includes those who tested positive for the virus. The NRS figures count all deaths where COVID-19 is mentioned on the death certificate including suspected or probably coronavirus infection.

Share this:

Tweet

