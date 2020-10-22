Orkney COVID cases continue to rise

October 22, 2020 at 2:26 pm

A new case of coronavirus has been identified in Orkney, during the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed, this afternoon, Thursday.

This is the fifth resident in our community to test positive for the virus in the past week, bringing the total number of cases registered to Orkney, to date, to 29.

According to NHS Orkney, the individual is a contact of one of the other folk who tested positive, this past week.

NHS Orkney’s director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson confirmed a new round of contact tracing was already under way.

“This virus is very infectious and easily passed on,” she said.

“People in Orkney must be aware that COVID-19 exists in the community and take care when they are mixing with others and moving around.”

Dr Wilson believes that following the FACTS guidance will keep people safe.

She said: “This means avoiding crowded places, keeping a physical distance of at least two metres and regularly washing hands with soap and water.”

“Where possible, nonessential travel to COVID-19 hotspots should be avoided.”

