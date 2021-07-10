  • Kirkwall
Orkney COVID-19 cases rise by six

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by Public Health Scotland.

This comes amid a rising number of cases identified in the county during the past three weeks.

A total of 125 test-positive cases of coronavirus have been attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate and seek a test. To book a PCR test, you can phone the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211