Orkney COVID-19 cases rise by six
Six new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by Public Health Scotland.
This comes amid a rising number of cases identified in the county during the past three weeks.
A total of 125 test-positive cases of coronavirus have been attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began.
If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate and seek a test. To book a PCR test, you can phone the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211