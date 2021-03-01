  • Kirkwall
Orkney COVID-19 cases remain stable for eleventh day

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government.

This marks 11 days since a new case was last confirmed by test in the county. The total number of test-positive cases attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 70.

According to Public Health Scotland, 7,455 people in Orkney have received their first vaccine jab — 39.9 per cent of the population.

NHS Orkney hosted a vaccination clinic at The Balfour, over the weekend, for those between 50 and 64 years old in the high risk categories.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

