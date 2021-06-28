virus

Orkney COVID-19 cases remain stable despite record nationwide increase

June 28, 2021 at 3:18 pm

Scotland has recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, according to daily figures published by the Scottish Government.

A total of 3,285 new cases were recorded nationwide overnight — the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

However, Orkney figures have remained stable as NHS Orkney continues efforts to contain a cluster of cases which emerged last week.

Across Scotland, 202 COVID-diagnosed folk were in hospital on Sunday, 20 of which were in intensive care.

In Orkney, the health authority is due to give an official update on the situation here, later this Monday afternoon.

