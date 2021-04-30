  • Kirkwall
Orkney COVID-19 cases remain stable

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to Scottish Government figures.

A total of 72 cases have been attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began.

On Friday, April 23, the county recorded its first positive COVID-19 case in nine weeks. The following day, a further case was attributed to Orkney, but this was later clarified as a “false positive” and therefore removed from the total figures.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211

