Orkney COVID-19 cases remain stable

April 30, 2021 at 2:29 pm

No new cases of COVID-19 have need identified during the past 24 hours, according to Scottish Government figures.

The total number of cases recorded in Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 72.

The county recorded its first positive COVID-19 case in nine weeks on Friday, April 23. While a further new case was initially reported the following day, this was later clarified as a “false positive”.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

