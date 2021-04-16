virus

Orkney COVID-19 cases remain stable

April 16, 2021 at 2:54 pm

No new Orkney COVID-19 cases have been during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

This marks 26 days since the last positive case was recorded, when a marine vessel in Orkney waters was revealed to be carrying a positive case. As NHS Orkney was the nearest health board, the case was attributed to Orkney’s figures, even though no Orkney residents were involved.

It has therefore been 57 days since an Orkney resident last tested positive for COVID-19, recorded in the Scottish Government’s figures on February 18.

The total number of cases attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 71.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

